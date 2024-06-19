L'armée chinoise a récemment dévoilé un nouveau type de compagnon de combat pour ses soldats : un robot-chien avec une mitrailleuse attachée à son dos.
Dans une vidéo diffusée par l'agence de presse gouvernementale CCTV, on voit des membres des militaires chinois opérer sur un champ de tir aux côtés d'un robot à quatre pattes sur lequel est monté ce qui semble être une variante du fusil d'assaut QBZ-95 de 5,8 x 42 mm, dans le cadre des récents exercices militaires conjoints Golden Dragon 24 menés par la Chine et le Cambodge dans le golfe de Thaïlande.
Dans un scénario, les soldats chinois se tiennent de part et d'autre d'une porte tandis que le chien robot pénètre dans le bâtiment devant eux ; dans un autre, le robot tire une rafale de balles alors qu'il avance sur une cible.
« Il peut servir de nouveau membre dans nos opérations de combat urbain, remplaçant nos membres pour mener la reconnaissance, identifier l'ennemi et frapper la cible pendant notre entraînement », rapporte la CCTV des propos dun soldat chinois montrant le robot en train d'opérer.
L'année dernière, le Pentagone a expérimenté l'équipement de robots terrestres quadrupèdes avec sa carabine standard M4A1 de 5,56 x 45 mm, le fusil XM7 de 6,8 mm que l'armée américaine est en train d'adopter dans le cadre de son programme « Next Generation Squad Weapon », et même l'arme antichar légère M72 qui est en service au sein des troupes américaines depuis la guerre du Vietnam. Quelques semaines avant que CCTV ne publie ses images de chiens robots armés en action, le Marine Corps Special Operations Command (MARSOC) a révélé qu'il expérimentait l'ajout à ses propres chiens mécanisés de systèmes d'armes montés basés sur le système d'armes à distance SENTRY de l'entreprise de défense Onyx, basé sur l'intelligence artificielle.
🇨🇳 PLA showcased two robot dogs including one with a QBZ-95 assault rifle mounted on its back during the 15-day China-Cambodia Golden Dragon 2024 joint military exercises that began on May 16. pic.twitter.com/b75K26BWzo— Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) May 27, 2024
Les responsables américains de la défense se sont empressés de souligner que le développement de robots-chiens armés était, à ce stade, purement expérimental, destiné à aider les planificateurs militaires à explorer le domaine du possible en ce qui concerne les applications potentielles de systèmes robotiques révolutionnaires dans un futur conflit, comme l'a déclaré un responsable de l'armée en août dernier. Mais comme les soldats de l'armée de terre effectuent des exercices d'assaut urbain avec des robots-chiens et que le corps des Marines envisage de plus en plus d'utiliser des quadrupèdes mécaniques pour renforcer les formations futures grâce à la robotique intelligente, l'armée américaine pourrait bien être obligée d'envisager sérieusement d'adopter des chiens robots armés pour le combat, avant la Chine.
Ces robots sappuient sur de complexes algorithmes de contrôle pour séquilibrer et se déplacer
The U.S. Marine Corps Special Operations Forces Command (MARSOC) tested the Ghost Robotics Vision 60, a four-legged bionic robot.— Clash Report (@clashreport) May 9, 2024
One of the robot dogs is armed with a 7.62x39mm caliber gun, while the other is equipped with a 6.5mm Creedmoor caliber gun. pic.twitter.com/Cs0dmLCWiY
Du point de vue du développeur informatique, il sagit de kits matériel - à la présentation visuelle similaire à celle dun chien sur pattes programmable via des API fournies par les constructeurs. Cest au travers de ces dernières, ainsi que dune série de modules dextensions, que le développeur peut aller à lessentiel de lapplication à mettre en uvre.
Ces robots sappuient à la base sur des applications à de la détection et suivi dobjets. Dans ce cas, il y a au préalable collecte des images provenant de caméras avant puis détection dobjet sur une classe spécifiée. Cette détection utilise Tensorflow via le tensorflow_object_detector. Il accepte n'importe quel modèle Tensorflow et permet au développeur de spécifier un sous-ensemble de classes de détection incluses dans le modèle. Il effectue cet ensemble d'opérations pour un nombre prédéfini d'itérations, en bloquant pendant une durée prédéfinie entre chaque itération. L'application détermine ensuite l'emplacement de la détection la plus fiable de la classe spécifiée et se dirige vers l'objet.
Lapplication est organisée en trois ensembles de processus Python communiquant avec le robot Spot. Le diagramme des processus est illustré ci-dessous. Le processus principal communique avec le robot Spot via GRPC et reçoit constamment des images. Ces images sont poussées dans la RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE et lues par les processus Tensorflow. Ces processus détectent des objets dans les images et poussent l'emplacement dans PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE. Le thread principal détermine alors l'emplacement de l'objet et envoie des commandes au robot pour qu'il se dirige vers l'objet.
# Copyright (c) 2023 Boston Dynamics, Inc. All rights reserved. # # Downloading, reproducing, distributing or otherwise using the SDK Software # is subject to the terms and conditions of the Boston Dynamics Software # Development Kit License (20191101-BDSDK-SL). """Tutorial to show how to use the Boston Dynamics API to detect and follow an object""" import argparse import io import json import math import os import signal import sys import time from multiprocessing import Barrier, Process, Queue, Value from queue import Empty, Full from threading import BrokenBarrierError, Thread import cv2 import numpy as np from PIL import Image from scipy import ndimage from tensorflow_object_detection import DetectorAPI import bosdyn.client import bosdyn.client.util from bosdyn import geometry from bosdyn.api import geometry_pb2 as geo from bosdyn.api import image_pb2, trajectory_pb2 from bosdyn.api.image_pb2 import ImageSource from bosdyn.api.spot import robot_command_pb2 as spot_command_pb2 from bosdyn.client.async_tasks import AsyncPeriodicQuery, AsyncTasks from bosdyn.client.frame_helpers import (GROUND_PLANE_FRAME_NAME, VISION_FRAME_NAME, get_a_tform_b, get_vision_tform_body) from bosdyn.client.image import ImageClient from bosdyn.client.lease import LeaseClient, LeaseKeepAlive from bosdyn.client.math_helpers import Quat, SE3Pose from bosdyn.client.robot_command import (CommandFailedError, CommandTimedOutError, RobotCommandBuilder, RobotCommandClient, blocking_stand) from bosdyn.client.robot_state import RobotStateClient LOGGER = bosdyn.client.util.get_logger() SHUTDOWN_FLAG = Value('i', 0) # Don't let the queues get too backed up QUEUE_MAXSIZE = 10 # This is a multiprocessing.Queue for communication between the main process and the # Tensorflow processes. # Entries in this queue are in the format: # { # 'source': Name of the camera, # 'world_tform_cam': transform from VO to camera, # 'world_tform_gpe': transform from VO to ground plane, # 'raw_image_time': Time when the image was collected, # 'cv_image': The decoded image, # 'visual_dims': (cols, rows), # 'depth_image': depth image proto, # 'system_cap_time': Time when the image was received by the main process, # 'image_queued_time': Time when the image was done preprocessing and queued # } RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE = Queue(QUEUE_MAXSIZE) # This is a multiprocessing.Queue for communication between the Tensorflow processes and # the bbox print process. This is meant for running in a containerized environment with no access # to an X display # Entries in this queue have the following fields in addition to those in : # { # 'processed_image_start_time': Time when the image was received by the TF process, # 'processed_image_end_time': Time when the image was processing for bounding boxes # 'boxes': list of detected bounding boxes for the processed image # 'classes': classes of objects, # 'scores': confidence scores, # } PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE = Queue(QUEUE_MAXSIZE) # Barrier for waiting on Tensorflow processes to start, initialized in main() TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER = None COCO_CLASS_DICT = { 1: 'person', 2: 'bicycle', 3: 'car', 4: 'motorcycle', 5: 'airplane', 6: 'bus', 7: 'train', 8: 'truck', 9: 'boat', 10: 'trafficlight', 11: 'firehydrant', 13: 'stopsign', 14: 'parkingmeter', 15: 'bench', 16: 'bird', 17: 'cat', 18: 'dog', 19: 'horse', 20: 'sheep', 21: 'cow', 22: 'elephant', 23: 'bear', 24: 'zebra', 25: 'giraffe', 27: 'backpack', 28: 'umbrella', 31: 'handbag', 32: 'tie', 33: 'suitcase', 34: 'frisbee', 35: 'skis', 36: 'snowboard', 37: 'sportsball', 38: 'kite', 39: 'baseballbat', 40: 'baseballglove', 41: 'skateboard', 42: 'surfboard', 43: 'tennisracket', 44: 'bottle', 46: 'wineglass', 47: 'cup', 48: 'fork', 49: 'knife', 50: 'spoon', 51: 'bowl', 52: 'banana', 53: 'apple', 54: 'sandwich', 55: 'orange', 56: 'broccoli', 57: 'carrot', 58: 'hotdog', 59: 'pizza', 60: 'donut', 61: 'cake', 62: 'chair', 63: 'couch', 64: 'pottedplant', 65: 'bed', 67: 'diningtable', 70: 'toilet', 72: 'tv', 73: 'laptop', 74: 'mouse', 75: 'remote', 76: 'keyboard', 77: 'cellphone', 78: 'microwave', 79: 'oven', 80: 'toaster', 81: 'sink', 82: 'refrigerator', 84: 'book', 85: 'clock', 86: 'vase', 87: 'scissors', 88: 'teddybear', 89: 'hairdrier', 90: 'toothbrush' } # Mapping from visual to depth data VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE = { 'frontleft_fisheye_image': 'frontleft_depth_in_visual_frame', 'frontright_fisheye_image': 'frontright_depth_in_visual_frame' } ROTATION_ANGLES = { 'back_fisheye_image': 0, 'frontleft_fisheye_image': -78, 'frontright_fisheye_image': -102, 'left_fisheye_image': 0, 'right_fisheye_image': 180 } def _update_thread(async_task): while True: async_task.update() time.sleep(0.01) class AsyncImage(AsyncPeriodicQuery): """Grab image.""" def __init__(self, image_client, image_sources): # Period is set to be about 15 FPS super(AsyncImage, self).__init__('images', image_client, LOGGER, period_sec=0.067) self.image_sources = image_sources def _start_query(self): return self._client.get_image_from_sources_async(self.image_sources) class AsyncRobotState(AsyncPeriodicQuery): """Grab robot state.""" def __init__(self, robot_state_client): # period is set to be about the same rate as detections on the CORE AI super(AsyncRobotState, self).__init__('robot_state', robot_state_client, LOGGER, period_sec=0.02) def _start_query(self): return self._client.get_robot_state_async() def get_source_list(image_client): """Gets a list of image sources and filters based on config dictionary Args: image_client: Instantiated image client """ # We are using only the visual images with their corresponding depth sensors sources = image_client.list_image_sources() source_list = [] for source in sources: if source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_VISUAL: # only append if sensor has corresponding depth sensor if source.name in VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE: source_list.append(source.name) source_list.append(VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE[source.name]) return source_list def capture_images(image_task, sleep_between_capture): """ Captures images and places them on the queue Args: image_task (AsyncImage): Async task that provides the images response to use sleep_between_capture (float): Time to sleep between each image capture """ while not SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value: get_im_resp = image_task.proto start_time = time.time() if not get_im_resp: continue depth_responses = { img.source.name: img for img in get_im_resp if img.source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_DEPTH } entry = {} for im_resp in get_im_resp: if im_resp.source.image_type == ImageSource.IMAGE_TYPE_VISUAL: source = im_resp.source.name depth_source = VISUAL_SOURCE_TO_DEPTH_MAP_SOURCE[source] depth_image = depth_responses[depth_source] acquisition_time = im_resp.shot.acquisition_time image_time = acquisition_time.seconds + acquisition_time.nanos * 1e-9 try: image = Image.open(io.BytesIO(im_resp.shot.image.data)) source = im_resp.source.name image = ndimage.rotate(image, ROTATION_ANGLES[source]) if im_resp.shot.image.pixel_format == image_pb2.Image.PIXEL_FORMAT_GREYSCALE_U8: image = cv2.cvtColor(image, cv2.COLOR_GRAY2RGB) # Converted to RGB for TF tform_snapshot = im_resp.shot.transforms_snapshot frame_name = im_resp.shot.frame_name_image_sensor world_tform_cam = get_a_tform_b(tform_snapshot, VISION_FRAME_NAME, frame_name) world_tform_gpe = get_a_tform_b(tform_snapshot, VISION_FRAME_NAME, GROUND_PLANE_FRAME_NAME) entry[source] = { 'source': source, 'world_tform_cam': world_tform_cam, 'world_tform_gpe': world_tform_gpe, 'raw_image_time': image_time, 'cv_image': image, 'visual_dims': (im_resp.shot.image.cols, im_resp.shot.image.rows), 'depth_image': depth_image, 'system_cap_time': start_time, 'image_queued_time': time.time() } except Exception as exc: # pylint: disable=broad-except print(f'Exception occurred during image capture {exc}') try: RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE.put_nowait(entry) except Full as exc: print(f'RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE is full: {exc}') time.sleep(sleep_between_capture) def start_tensorflow_processes(num_processes, model_path, detection_class, detection_threshold, max_processing_delay): """Starts Tensorflow processes in parallel. It does not keep track of the processes once they are started because they run indefinitely and are never joined back to the main process. Args: num_processes (int): Number of Tensorflow processes to start in parallel. model_path (str): Filepath to the Tensorflow model to use. detection_class (int): Detection class to detect detection_threshold (float): Detection threshold to apply to all Tensorflow detections. max_processing_delay (float): Allowed delay before processing an incoming image. """ processes = [] for _ in range(num_processes): process = Process( target=process_images, args=( model_path, detection_class, detection_threshold, max_processing_delay, ), daemon=True) process.start() processes.append(process) return processes def process_images(model_path, detection_class, detection_threshold, max_processing_delay): """Starts Tensorflow and detects objects in the incoming images. Args: model_path (str): Filepath to the Tensorflow model to use. detection_class (int): Detection class to detect detection_threshold (float): Detection threshold to apply to all Tensorflow detections. max_processing_delay (float): Allowed delay before processing an incoming image. """ odapi = DetectorAPI(path_to_ckpt=model_path) num_processed_skips = 0 if TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER is None: return try: TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER.wait() except BrokenBarrierError as exc: print(f'Error waiting for Tensorflow processes to initialize: {exc}') return False while not SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value: try: entry = RAW_IMAGES_QUEUE.get_nowait() except Empty: time.sleep(0.1) continue for _, capture in entry.items(): start_time = time.time() processing_delay = time.time() - capture['raw_image_time'] if processing_delay > max_processing_delay: num_processed_skips += 1 print(f'skipped image because it took {processing_delay}') continue # Skip image due to delay image = capture['cv_image'] boxes, scores, classes, _ = odapi.process_frame(image) confident_boxes = [] confident_object_classes = [] confident_scores = [] if len(boxes) == 0: print('no detections founds') continue for box, score, box_class in sorted(zip(boxes, scores, classes), key=lambda x: x[1], reverse=True): if score > detection_threshold and box_class == detection_class: confident_boxes.append(box) confident_object_classes.append(COCO_CLASS_DICT[box_class]) confident_scores.append(score) image = cv2.rectangle(image, (box[1], box[0]), (box[3], box[2]), (255, 0, 0), 2) capture['processed_image_start_time'] = start_time capture['processed_image_end_time'] = time.time() capture['boxes'] = confident_boxes capture['classes'] = confident_object_classes capture['scores'] = confident_scores capture['cv_image'] = image try: PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE.put_nowait(entry) except Full as exc: print(f'PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE is full: {exc}') print('tf process ending') return True def get_go_to(world_tform_object, robot_state, mobility_params, dist_margin=0.5): """Gets trajectory command to a goal location Args: world_tform_object (SE3Pose): Transform from vision frame to target object robot_state (RobotState): Current robot state mobility_params (MobilityParams): Mobility parameters dist_margin (float): Distance margin to target """ vo_tform_robot = get_vision_tform_body(robot_state.kinematic_state.transforms_snapshot) print(f'robot pos: {vo_tform_robot}') delta_ewrt_vo = np.array( [world_tform_object.x - vo_tform_robot.x, world_tform_object.y - vo_tform_robot.y, 0]) norm = np.linalg.norm(delta_ewrt_vo) if norm == 0: return None delta_ewrt_vo_norm = delta_ewrt_vo / norm heading = _get_heading(delta_ewrt_vo_norm) vo_tform_goal = np.array([ world_tform_object.x - delta_ewrt_vo_norm[0] * dist_margin, world_tform_object.y - delta_ewrt_vo_norm[1] * dist_margin ]) se2_pose = geo.SE2Pose(position=geo.Vec2(x=vo_tform_goal[0], y=vo_tform_goal[1]), angle=heading) tag_cmd = RobotCommandBuilder.synchro_se2_trajectory_command(se2_pose, frame_name=VISION_FRAME_NAME, params=mobility_params) return tag_cmd def _get_heading(xhat): zhat = [0.0, 0.0, 1.0] yhat = np.cross(zhat, xhat) mat = np.array([xhat, yhat, zhat]).transpose() return Quat.from_matrix(mat).to_yaw() def set_default_body_control(): """Set default body control params to current body position""" footprint_R_body = geometry.EulerZXY() position = geo.Vec3(x=0.0, y=0.0, z=0.0) rotation = footprint_R_body.to_quaternion() pose = geo.SE3Pose(position=position, rotation=rotation) point = trajectory_pb2.SE3TrajectoryPoint(pose=pose) traj = trajectory_pb2.SE3Trajectory(points=[point]) return spot_command_pb2.BodyControlParams(base_offset_rt_footprint=traj) def get_mobility_params(): """Gets mobility parameters for following""" vel_desired = .75 speed_limit = geo.SE2VelocityLimit( max_vel=geo.SE2Velocity(linear=geo.Vec2(x=vel_desired, y=vel_desired), angular=.25)) body_control = set_default_body_control() mobility_params = spot_command_pb2.MobilityParams(vel_limit=speed_limit, obstacle_params=None, body_control=body_control, locomotion_hint=spot_command_pb2.HINT_TROT) return mobility_params def depth_to_xyz(depth, pixel_x, pixel_y, focal_length, principal_point): """Calculate the transform to point in image using camera intrinsics and depth""" x = depth * (pixel_x - principal_point.x) / focal_length.x y = depth * (pixel_y - principal_point.y) / focal_length.y z = depth return x, y, z def remove_ground_from_depth_image(raw_depth_image, focal_length, principal_point, world_tform_cam, world_tform_gpe, ground_tolerance=0.04): """ Simple ground plane removal algorithm. Uses ground height and does simple z distance filtering. Args: raw_depth_image (np.array): Depth image focal_length (Vec2): Focal length of camera that produced the depth image principal_point (Vec2): Principal point of camera that produced the depth image world_tform_cam (SE3Pose): Transform from VO to camera frame world_tform_gpe (SE3Pose): Transform from VO to GPE frame ground_tolerance (float): Distance in meters to add to the ground plane """ new_depth_image = raw_depth_image # same functions as depth_to_xyz, but converted to np functions indices = np.indices(raw_depth_image.shape) xs = raw_depth_image * (indices[1] - principal_point.x) / focal_length.x ys = raw_depth_image * (indices[0] - principal_point.y) / focal_length.y zs = raw_depth_image # create xyz point cloud camera_tform_points = np.stack([xs, ys, zs], axis=2) # points in VO frame world_tform_points = world_tform_cam.transform_cloud(camera_tform_points) # array of booleans where True means the point was below the ground plane plus tolerance world_tform_points_mask = (world_tform_gpe.z - world_tform_points[:, :, 2]) < ground_tolerance # remove data below ground plane new_depth_image[world_tform_points_mask] = 0 return new_depth_image def get_distance_to_closest_object_depth(x_min, x_max, y_min, y_max, depth_scale, raw_depth_image, histogram_bin_size=0.50, minimum_number_of_points=10, max_distance=8.0): """Make a histogram of distances to points in the cloud and take the closest distance with enough points. Args: x_min (int): minimum x coordinate (column) of object to find x_max (int): maximum x coordinate (column) of object to find y_min (int): minimum y coordinate (row) of object to find y_max (int): maximum y coordinate (row) of object to find depth_scale (float): depth scale of the image to convert from sensor value to meters raw_depth_image (np.array): matrix of depth pixels histogram_bin_size (float): size of each bin of distances minimum_number_of_points (int): minimum number of points before returning depth max_distance (float): maximum distance to object in meters """ num_bins = math.ceil(max_distance / histogram_bin_size) # get a sub-rectangle of the bounding box out of the whole image, then flatten obj_depths = (raw_depth_image[y_min:y_max, x_min:x_max]).flatten() obj_depths = obj_depths / depth_scale obj_depths = obj_depths[obj_depths != 0] hist, hist_edges = np.histogram(obj_depths, bins=num_bins, range=(0, max_distance)) edges_zipped = zip(hist_edges[:-1], hist_edges[1:]) # Iterate over the histogram and return the first distance with enough points. for entry, edges in zip(hist, edges_zipped): if entry > minimum_number_of_points: filtered_depths = obj_depths[(obj_depths > edges[0]) & (obj_depths < edges[1])] if len(filtered_depths) == 0: continue return np.mean(filtered_depths) return max_distance def rotate_about_origin_degrees(origin, point, angle): """ Rotate a point counterclockwise by a given angle around a given origin. Args: origin (tuple): Origin to rotate the point around point (tuple): Point to rotate angle (float): Angle in degrees """ return rotate_about_origin(origin, point, math.radians(angle)) def rotate_about_origin(origin, point, angle): """ Rotate a point counterclockwise by a given angle around a given origin. Args: origin (tuple): Origin to rotate the point around point (tuple): Point to rotate angle (float): Angle in radians """ orig_x, orig_y = origin pnt_x, pnt_y = point ret_x = orig_x + math.cos(angle) * (pnt_x - orig_x) - math.sin(angle) * (pnt_y - orig_y) ret_y = orig_y + math.sin(angle) * (pnt_x - orig_x) + math.cos(angle) * (pnt_y - orig_y) return int(ret_x), int(ret_y) def get_object_position(world_tform_cam, world_tform_gpe, visual_dims, depth_image, bounding_box, rotation_angle): """ Extract the bounding box, then find the mode in that region. Args: world_tform_cam (SE3Pose): SE3 transform from world to camera frame visual_dims (Tuple): (cols, rows) tuple from the visual image depth_image (ImageResponse): From a depth camera corresponding to the visual_image bounding_box (list): Bounding box from tensorflow rotation_angle (float): Angle (in degrees) to rotate depth image to match cam image rotation """ # Make sure there are two images. if visual_dims is None or depth_image is None: # Fail. return # Rotate bounding box back to original frame points = [(bounding_box[1], bounding_box[0]), (bounding_box[3], bounding_box[0]), (bounding_box[3], bounding_box[2]), (bounding_box[1], bounding_box[2])] origin = (visual_dims[0] / 2, visual_dims[1] / 2) points_rot = [rotate_about_origin_degrees(origin, point, rotation_angle) for point in points] # Get the bounding box corners. y_min = max(0, min([point[1] for point in points_rot])) x_min = max(0, min([point[0] for point in points_rot])) y_max = min(visual_dims[1], max([point[1] for point in points_rot])) x_max = min(visual_dims[0], max([point[0] for point in points_rot])) # Check that the bounding box is valid. if (x_min < 0 or y_min < 0 or x_max > visual_dims[0] or y_max > visual_dims[1]): print(f'Bounding box is invalid: ({x_min}, {y_min}) | ({x_max}, {y_max})') print(f'Bounds: ({visual_dims[0]}, {visual_dims[1]})') return # Unpack the images. try: if depth_image.shot.image.pixel_format == image_pb2.Image.PIXEL_FORMAT_DEPTH_U16: dtype = np.uint16 else: dtype = np.uint8 img = np.fromstring(depth_image.shot.image.data, dtype=dtype) if depth_image.shot.image.format == image_pb2.Image.FORMAT_RAW: img = img.reshape(depth_image.shot.image.rows, depth_image.shot.image.cols) else: img = cv2.imdecode(img, -1) depth_image_pixels = img depth_image_pixels = remove_ground_from_depth_image( depth_image_pixels, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.focal_length, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.principal_point, world_tform_cam, world_tform_gpe) # Get the depth data from the region in the bounding box. max_distance = 8.0 depth = get_distance_to_closest_object_depth(x_min, x_max, y_min, y_max, depth_image.source.depth_scale, depth_image_pixels, max_distance=max_distance) if depth >= max_distance: # Not enough depth data. print('Not enough depth data.') return False else: print(f'distance to object: {depth}') center_x = round((x_max - x_min) / 2.0 + x_min) center_y = round((y_max - y_min) / 2.0 + y_min) tform_x, tform_y, tform_z = depth_to_xyz( depth, center_x, center_y, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.focal_length, depth_image.source.pinhole.intrinsics.principal_point) camera_tform_obj = SE3Pose(tform_x, tform_y, tform_z, Quat()) return world_tform_cam * camera_tform_obj except Exception as exc: # pylint: disable=broad-except print(f'Error getting object position: {exc}') return def _check_model_path(model_path): if model_path is None or \ not os.path.exists(model_path) or \ not os.path.isfile(model_path): print(f'ERROR, could not find model file {model_path}') return False return True def _check_and_load_json_classes(config_path): if os.path.isfile(config_path): with open(config_path) as json_classes: global COCO_CLASS_DICT # pylint: disable=global-statement COCO_CLASS_DICT = json.load(json_classes) def _find_highest_conf_source(processed_boxes_entry): highest_conf_source = None max_score = 0 for key, capture in processed_boxes_entry.items(): if 'scores' in capture.keys(): if len(capture['scores']) > 0 and capture['scores'][0] > max_score: highest_conf_source = key max_score = capture['scores'][0] return highest_conf_source def signal_handler(signal, frame): print('Interrupt caught, shutting down') SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value = 1 def main(): """Command line interface.""" parser = argparse.ArgumentParser() parser.add_argument( '--model-path', default='/model.pb', help= ('Local file path to the Tensorflow model, example pre-trained models can be found at ' 'https://github.com/tensorflow/models/blob/master/research/object_detection/g3doc/tf1_detection_zoo.md' )) parser.add_argument('--classes', default='/classes.json', type=str, help='File containing json mapping of object class IDs to class names') parser.add_argument('--number-tensorflow-processes', default=1, type=int, help='Number of Tensorflow processes to run in parallel') parser.add_argument('--detection-threshold', default=0.7, type=float, help='Detection threshold to use for Tensorflow detections') parser.add_argument( '--sleep-between-capture', default=0.2, type=float, help=('Seconds to sleep between each image capture loop iteration, which captures ' 'an image from all cameras')) parser.add_argument( '--detection-class', default=1, type=int, help=('Detection classes to use in the Tensorflow model.' 'Default is to use 1, which is a person in the Coco dataset')) parser.add_argument( '--max-processing-delay', default=7.0, type=float, help=('Maximum allowed delay for processing an image. ' 'Any image older than this value will be skipped')) parser.add_argument('--test-mode', action='store_true', help='Run application in test mode, don\'t execute commands') bosdyn.client.util.add_base_arguments(parser) bosdyn.client.util.add_payload_credentials_arguments(parser) options = parser.parse_args() signal.signal(signal.SIGINT, signal_handler) try: # Make sure the model path is a valid file if not _check_model_path(options.model_path): return False # Check for classes json file, otherwise use the COCO class dictionary _check_and_load_json_classes(options.classes) global TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER # pylint: disable=global-statement TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER = Barrier(options.number_tensorflow_processes + 1) # Start Tensorflow processes tf_processes = start_tensorflow_processes(options.number_tensorflow_processes, options.model_path, options.detection_class, options.detection_threshold, options.max_processing_delay) # sleep to give the Tensorflow processes time to initialize try: TENSORFLOW_PROCESS_BARRIER.wait() except BrokenBarrierError as exc: print(f'Error waiting for Tensorflow processes to initialize: {exc}') return False # Start the API related things # Create robot object with a world object client sdk = bosdyn.client.create_standard_sdk('SpotFollowClient') robot = sdk.create_robot(options.hostname) if options.payload_credentials_file: robot.authenticate_from_payload_credentials( *bosdyn.client.util.get_guid_and_secret(options)) else: bosdyn.client.util.authenticate(robot) # Time sync is necessary so that time-based filter requests can be converted robot.time_sync.wait_for_sync() # Verify the robot is not estopped and that an external application has registered and holds # an estop endpoint. assert not robot.is_estopped(), 'Robot is estopped. Please use an external E-Stop client,' \ ' such as the estop SDK example, to configure E-Stop.' # Create the sdk clients robot_state_client = robot.ensure_client(RobotStateClient.default_service_name) robot_command_client = robot.ensure_client(RobotCommandClient.default_service_name) lease_client = robot.ensure_client(LeaseClient.default_service_name) image_client = robot.ensure_client(ImageClient.default_service_name) source_list = get_source_list(image_client) image_task = AsyncImage(image_client, source_list) robot_state_task = AsyncRobotState(robot_state_client) task_list = [image_task, robot_state_task] _async_tasks = AsyncTasks(task_list) print('Detect and follow client connected.') lease = lease_client.take() lease_keep = LeaseKeepAlive(lease_client) # Power on the robot and stand it up resp = robot.power_on() try: blocking_stand(robot_command_client) except CommandFailedError as exc: print(f'Error ({exc}) occurred while trying to stand. Check robot surroundings.') return False except CommandTimedOutError as exc: print(f'Stand command timed out: {exc}') return False print('Robot powered on and standing.') params_set = get_mobility_params() # This thread starts the async tasks for image and robot state retrieval update_thread = Thread(target=_update_thread, args=[_async_tasks]) update_thread.daemon = True update_thread.start() # Wait for the first responses. while any(task.proto is None for task in task_list): time.sleep(0.1) # Start image capture process image_capture_thread = Process(target=capture_images, args=(image_task, options.sleep_between_capture), daemon=True) image_capture_thread.start() while not SHUTDOWN_FLAG.value: # This comes from the tensorflow processes and limits the rate of this loop try: entry = PROCESSED_BOXES_QUEUE.get_nowait() except Empty: continue # find the highest confidence bounding box highest_conf_source = _find_highest_conf_source(entry) if highest_conf_source is None: # no boxes or scores found continue capture_to_use = entry[highest_conf_source] raw_time = capture_to_use['raw_image_time'] time_gap = time.time() - raw_time if time_gap > options.max_processing_delay: continue # Skip image due to delay # Find the transform to the highest confidence object using the depth sensor get_object_position_start = time.time() robot_state = robot_state_task.proto world_tform_gpe = get_a_tform_b(robot_state.kinematic_state.transforms_snapshot, VISION_FRAME_NAME, GROUND_PLANE_FRAME_NAME) world_tform_object = get_object_position( capture_to_use['world_tform_cam'], world_tform_gpe, capture_to_use['visual_dims'], capture_to_use['depth_image'], capture_to_use['boxes'][0], ROTATION_ANGLES[capture_to_use['source']]) get_object_position_end = time.time() print(f'system_cap_time: {capture_to_use["system_cap_time"]}, ' f'image_queued_time: {capture_to_use["image_queued_time"]}, ' f'processed_image_start_time: {capture_to_use["processed_image_start_time"]}, ' f'processed_image_end_time: {capture_to_use["processed_image_end_time"]}, ' f'get_object_position_start_time: {get_object_position_start}, ' f'get_object_position_end_time: {get_object_position_end}, ') # get_object_position can fail if there is insufficient depth sensor information if not world_tform_object: continue scores = capture_to_use['scores'] print(f'Position of object with confidence {scores[0]}: {world_tform_object}') print(f'Process latency: {time.time() - capture_to_use["system_cap_time"]}') tag_cmd = get_go_to(world_tform_object, robot_state, params_set) end_time = 15.0 if tag_cmd is not None: if not options.test_mode: print('executing command') robot_command_client.robot_command(lease=None, command=tag_cmd, end_time_secs=time.time() + end_time) else: print('Running in test mode, skipping command.') # Shutdown lease keep-alive and return lease gracefully. lease_keep.shutdown() lease_client.return_lease(lease) return True except Exception as exc: # pylint: disable=broad-except LOGGER.error('Spot Tensorflow Detector threw an exception: %s', exc) # Shutdown lease keep-alive and return lease gracefully. return False if __name__ == '__main__': if not main(): sys.exit(1)
Tous les pays sont lancés dans le développement darmes animées par lintelligence artificielle
Let Slip the Robot Dogs of War— Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) June 18, 2024
The United States and China appear locked in a race to weaponize four-legged robots for military applications.
The Chinese military recently unveiled a new kind of battle buddy for its soldiers: a robot dog with a machine gun strapped to its pic.twitter.com/cRMRMufGJW
Suite aux attaques menées par les militants du Hamas le 7 octobre dernier, les forces israéliennes ont frappé plus de 22 000 cibles à l'intérieur de Gaza. Depuis la fin de la trêve temporaire, le 1er décembre, l'armée de l'air israélienne a frappé plus de 3500 sites. Pour y parvenir, elle met à contribution une intelligence artificielle dénommée « Gospel » afin d'identifier en temps réel le plus grand nombre de cibles ennemies.
En septembre 2022, l'armée israélienne a commencé à installer une arme automatique à un poste de contrôle très fréquenté de la ville d'Hébron (Al-Khalil), en Cisjordanie occupée. Les tourelles jumelles ont été installées au sommet d'une tour de garde surplombant le camp de réfugiés d'Al-Aroub. « Elle tire toute seule sans intervention de la part du soldat. Quand un soldat israélien voit un petit garçon, il appuie sur un bouton ou quelque chose comme ça et elle tire toute seule. Elle est très rapide, même plus rapide que les soldats. Les bombes lacrymogènes qu'il tire peuvent atteindre l'extrémité du camp et tout le reste », a déclaré un résident du camp.
La tourelle télécommandée a été développée par la société de défense israélienne Smart Shooter, qui a mis au point un système de contrôle de tir autonome appelé SMASH, qui peut être fixé sur des fusils d'assaut pour suivre et verrouiller des cibles à l'aide d'un traitement d'image basé sur l'intelligence artificielle. Le site Web de la société appelle ce système "One Shot-One Hit" (qui pourrait être traduit en français par : "un tir - un succès". Elle se vante d'avoir réussi à "combiner un matériel simple à installer avec un logiciel de traitement d'image avancé pour transformer des armes légères de base en armes intelligentes du XXIe siècle".
La société affirme que la technologie SMASH permet de surmonter les défis auxquels sont confrontés les soldats lors des batailles, tels que l'effort physique, la fatigue, le stress et la pression mentale pour viser avec précision et assurer le succès du tireur. « Notre objectif est de permettre à tous les corps d'infanterie de bénéficier des armes de précision. Quelle que soit l'expérience ou la mission du soldat, notre système lui permet de ne pas faire d'erreur lorsqu'il tire et de toucher la cible sans faute. Tout soldat devient un véritable tireur d'élite », a déclaré Michal Mor, fondateur et PDG de Smart Shooter, lors d'une interview en 2020.
La tourelle vue à Hébron n'est pas annoncée sur le site Web de l'entreprise israélienne, mais deux autres tourelles automatisées, 'SMASH HOPPER' et 'SMASH HOPPER P', sont équipées de fusils d'assaut et du système Smart Shooter. « Le HOPPER peut être monté dans plusieurs configurations, notamment sur un trépied, un mât fixe, un navire de surface et des véhicules », indique le site Web de l'entreprise. Dans l'ensemble, l'entreprise indique que la technologie SMASH est censée améliorer l'efficacité des missions en engageant avec précision et en éliminant les cibles terrestres, aériennes, statiques ou mobiles, de jour comme de nuit.
« Habituellement, le terroriste se trouve dans un environnement civil avec de nombreuses personnes que nous ne voulons pas blesser. Nous permettons au soldat de regarder à travers son système de contrôle de tir, pour s'assurer que la cible qu'il veut atteindre est la cible légitime. Une fois qu'il aura verrouillé la cible, le système s'assurera que la balle sera libérée lorsqu'il appuiera sur la gâchette, uniquement sur la cible légitime et qu'aucun des passants ne pourra être touché par l'arme », a déclaré Mor. Les militants des droits de l'homme s'inquiètent de "la déshumanisation numérique des systèmes d'armes".
Selon les médias locaux, l'armée israélienne a déclaré qu'elle teste la possibilité d'utiliser le système pour appliquer des méthodes approuvées de dispersion de la foule, qui n'incluent pas le tir de balles réelles. « Dans le cadre des préparatifs améliorés de l'armée pour faire face aux personnes qui perturbent l'ordre dans la région, elle examine la possibilité d'utiliser des systèmes télécommandés pour employer des mesures approuvées de dispersion de foule. Cela n'inclut pas le contrôle à distance de tirs à balles réelles », explique un porte-parole de l'armée israélienne. Mais cela n'a pas suffi à calmer les craintes des militants des droits de l'homme.
L'armée israélienne a également précisé qu'au cours de sa phase pilote, le système n'utilisera que des balles à pointe éponge. Cependant, des experts ont signalé qu'à plusieurs reprises, des balles à pointe éponge ont causé des blessures permanentes à des personnes en Cisjordanie occupée et en Israël, certaines ayant même perdu leurs yeux. Des militants des droits de l'homme d'Hébron ont exprimé leur inquiétude quant à la défaillance du système qui pourrait avoir un impact sur de nombreuses personnes, notant que le système a été placé au centre d'une zone fortement peuplée, avec des centaines de personnes passant à proximité.
En outre, les militants des droits de l'homme, ainsi que d'autres critiques, affirment également que ce dispositif est un nouvel exemple de l'utilisation par Israël des Palestiniens comme cobayes, ce qui lui permettrait de commercialiser sa technologie militaire comme testée sur le terrain auprès des gouvernements du monde entier. « Je vois cela comme une transition du contrôle humain au contrôle technologique. En tant que Palestiniens, nous sommes devenus un objet d'expérimentation et de formation pour l'industrie militaire israélienne de haute technologie, qui n'est pas responsable de ce qu'elle fait », a déclaré un habitant de la région.
Les armes létales autonomes sont de plus en plus utilisées dans le monde. Les drones, notamment les drones kamikazes, sont largement utilisés de l'Ukraine en l'Éthiopie et les armes télécommandées ont été utilisées par les États-Unis en Irak, par la Corée du Sud le long de la frontière avec la Corée du Nord et par les rebelles syriens. Par ailleurs, la dépendance de l'armée israélienne à l'égard des systèmes automatisés s'est accrue au fils des ans. Ces dernières années, Israël a adopté de plus en plus de systèmes automatisés à des fins militaires, dont certains sont controversés. Cela comprend des robots et des chars d'assaut dotés d'une intelligence artificielle.
L'année dernière, un rapport a révélé qu'Israël avait déployé un système élaboré de caméras en Cisjordanie occupée pour contrôler et surveiller les Palestiniens. Ces caméras seraient reliées à une base de données appelée "Blue Wolf". La base de données comprendrait des détails et des photos des Palestiniens, notamment les numéros d'identité, l'âge, le sexe, l'adresse, les numéros de plaque d'immatriculation, les liens avec d'autres individus, le statut professionnel en Israël et les impressions négatives que les soldats ont du comportement d'un Palestinien lorsqu'ils le rencontrent. Hébron aurait été l'une des premières villes à utiliser ce système.
Selon d'autres rapports, en 2018, l'armée israélienne a commencé à utiliser un drone capable de lancer des gaz lacrymogènes pour disperser les manifestants dans la bande de Gaza. En 2021, même la police israélienne aurait commencé à employer de tels drones contre des manifestants en Israël. Dans ce contexte, beaucoup estiment que le déploiement des armes létales autonomes va davantage s'accélérer. Elon Musk, PDG de Tesla, affirme : « les drones autonomes sont le futur. Ce nest pas que je veuille que lavenir soit ainsi fait, mais cest juste que cest inéluctable. Lère des avions de chasse est révolue ».
En Europe, Milrem Robotics, leader européen en matière de robotique et de systèmes autonomes, a partagé en juin dernier une vidéo mettant en scène un char doté d'une IA qui fait exploser des voitures et d'autres cibles. L'entrepreneur a déclaré que le char, baptisé Type-X, est conçu pour permettre aux troupes de "percer les positions défensives de l'ennemi avec un risque minimal". Il devrait fournir aux troupes "une puissance de feu et une utilisation tactique égales ou supérieures à celles d'une unité équipée de véhicules de combat d'infanterie". Les critiques ont déclaré que la démonstration reflète un futur dystopique de la guerre.
Cest la raison de la récente demande du Pape aux dirigeants du G7 dinterdire lutilisation darmes autonomes
Le pape François a prononcé un discours historique devant les dirigeants du G7, les exhortant à reconnaître qu'ils ont le pouvoir de décider si l'intelligence artificielle devient un outil terrifiant ou créatif, et leur demandant d'interdire l'utilisation d'armes autonomes dans les guerres. Sa sortie sinscrit dans la suite du Rome Call for AI Ethics et de lappel à un traité mondial contraignant pour réglementer lintelligence artificielle.
« Nous condamnerions l'humanité à un avenir sans espoir si nous retirions aux gens la capacité de prendre des décisions sur eux-mêmes et sur leur vie », a déclaré le Pape François lors du dernier sommet du G7 en Italie.
« À la lumière de la tragédie que constituent les conflits armés, il est urgent de reconsidérer le développement et l'utilisation de dispositifs tels que les armes autonomes létales et, à terme, d'en interdire l'usage.
Cela commence par un engagement effectif et concret à introduire un contrôle humain toujours plus important et adéquat. Aucune machine ne devrait jamais choisir de prendre la vie d'un être humain.
Une telle mesure représenterait un affaiblissement du sens de l'humanité et du concept de dignité humaine », a-t-il ajouté.
Et vous ?
Êtes-vous surpris par la mise à contribution de lintelligence artificielle sur les champs de bataille ?
Que pensez-vous des divergences dans les négociations sur l'interdiction des armes autonomes ? Partagez-vous les avis selon lesquels elles constituent un indicateur de ce que latteinte dun accord mondial contraignant ne sera pas possible ?
