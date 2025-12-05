Envoyé par Patrick Ruiz Envoyé par Partagez-vous les avis des observateurs selon lesquels les Etats-Unis ont déjà perdu la guerre face à la Chine en matière de robotique ? Dans quels autres domaines technologiques ces avis sont-ils susceptibles d'être vérifiés à date ? Partagez-vous les avis des observateurs selon lesquels les Etats-Unis ont déjà perdu la guerre face à la Chine en matière de robotique ? Dans quels autres domaines technologiques ces avis sont-ils susceptibles d'être vérifiés à date ?

1 1

Ouais il y a des chances que les USA ne rattrapent jamais leur retard.En même temps les entreprises chinoises, les ingénieurs chinois, innovent plus rapidement, en robotique ils ont déjà de l'avance et ça ne devrait pas s'arrêter.Ils vont plus vite, ils ont déjà de l'avance, donc ça va être compliqué de les rattraper.Petit à petit la Chine dominera dans de plus en plus de domaines.Il est possible qu'à l'avenir des entreprises chinoises fassent mieux qu'Intel et Nvidia.Au niveau des véhicules électrique la Chine est déjà leader.Au niveau de l'IA il y a moyen qu'elle prenne le lead, parce que les chinois font mieux pour moins cher.La Chine est un des pays qui devient plus fort quand on les sanctionne.Si t'essaies d'empêcher la Chine d'acheter des puces, elle finira par produire des puces encore plus performantes.La fin de l'hégémonie US approche et c'est cool. Y'en a marre des USA.